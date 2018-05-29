Number of city-run park-and-ride stalls at Century Park going down June 1

Changes at two Edmonton park-and-ride stations will take effect this Friday and next Friday, including a reduction in the number of parking stalls.

The operational responsibility of many of the park-and-ride stalls at Century Park Transit Station is switching from the city to the landowner.

As of June 1, the number of city-operated park-and-ride stalls will drop from 1,080 to 864. There will be 221 free stalls and 643 reserved paid stalls. The total number of available park-and-ride stalls (1,260) at Century Park won’t change, however, the number of stalls operated privately by the owner will increase to 396.

Impark manages the city-operated stalls and will be contacting affected customers about temporary parking alternatives. Starting June 1, customers can choose to go on a waiting list for another city-owned stall or sign up for monthly reserved parking in the landowner’s private park-and-ride lot.

The park-and-ride changes are happening because the city is developing the Century Park land into a “high-density, mixed-use urban village,” the city said in a Tuesday news release. The rezoning plan was approved by city council in June 2017.

The number of free parking stalls at the Stadium park-and-ride location will go down by 50 as of June 8.

That means, there will be 306 free stalls and 163 paid reserved stalls available at that transit station.

This change is taking place to accommodate construction of the new Muttart Crossing road, “which is part of a transit-oriented development plan for the area,” the city said.

Paid reserved stalls can be booked through Impark for Stadium Transit Station.