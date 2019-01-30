Closed LRT station elevator frustrates Edmonton parents with stroller

Mack Male and his wife Sharon Yeo live in downtown Edmonton and are avid users of the transit system. That lifestyle didn’t change when their daughter was born.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the couple hit a snag while trying to leave the Stadium LRT station with their stroller: the elevator was out of service, and a notice told users to go to the next station.

READ MORE: Beefed-up security presence coming to Edmonton transit stations

That’s not an easy task when the closest LRT stations in either direction are more than a kilometre away: Coliseum Station is 1.5 kilometres to the north and Churchill Station 1.7 kilometres to the south.

“I thought this was crazy,” Male said.

READ MORE: Commuters air frustrations about broken LRT escalators

“Sharon and I are both active ETS riders, but far too often we have experiences that make it really difficult to champion public transit in our city.”

The station has one elevator, as well as one escalator that only goes up, and two wide sets of stairs.

The couple ended up carrying their stroller and their one-year-old daughter down the stairs. On their way home, they waited for a bus so they didn’t have to carry everything back up the stairs.

READ MORE: What’s up with Edmonton’s LRT escalators? They’re not going up

Male said he understands maintenance needs to be done, especially at older stations like Stadium, but said for the city to expect people to check every stop before they ride the LRT is unreasonable.

“We are fortunate to be able-bodied and happened to be together when we encountered the sign, but it was definitely a reality check.

“What if you were on your own or in a wheelchair?”

He said closures reinforces the idea that people on foot are treated as second-class citizens.

“If we’re serious about getting more Edmontonians to use public transit, it needs to work.

“We’re not going to get people out of their cars if taking the bus or the train is such a hassle.”

The elevator was up and running again on Wednesday. Global News is reaching out to the city to find out why the elevator was closed and for how long.

In November 2018, the city released renderings showing what a redesigned Stadium LRT station would look like, if the plans are approved by Edmontonians and city council.

One of the most significant proposed changes would be the elimination of the underground access, washrooms, security, escalators and stairs. Passengers would access the platforms at ground level, via ramps on either end.

READ MORE: Redesigned Stadium LRT station would see safety updates, ground level access

The city said the redesign would improve accessibility and safety.

Male hopes as Edmonton builds more LRT stations, plans are in place to accommodate everyone during break downs and maintenance. He noted the low-floor stations being built on the Valley LRT Line between Mill Woods and Downtown should help increase access for everyone.

READ MORE: Alberta government commits $1B for west leg Edmonton Valley Line

How is "travel to the next LRT station" an acceptable solution to this? We have run into this on multiple occasions. @takeETSalert #yegtransit pic.twitter.com/2ylAg0rCgS — Mack Male (@mastermaq) January 29, 2019