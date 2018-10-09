Beefed-up security presence proposed for 26 Edmonton transit stations

Additional security personnel could soon be added to 26 Edmonton transit stations, as public safety continues to be in the spotlight following recent incidents on transit property.

While transit stations are patrolled by both Edmonton Police Service officers and City of Edmonton Transit Peace Officers, city staff say the city’s transit stations “do not have consistently present security personnel.”

City staff is now recommending that a highly visible and proactive security presence be put in place, by staffing 26 transit stations that have had “significant operator and citizen incidents in the last five years.” The report didn’t outline which 26 stations would see additional security.

“These security personnel would be responsible for deterring, detecting and reporting incidents to the Edmonton Police Service,” reads a report going to council Tuesday afternoon.

“This would enable customers and staff to receive immediate support from onsite security personnel. Administration will conduct a formal evaluation to monitor and report results after the first year of implementation.”

The report also includes a recommendation to include retractable safety shields for bus drivers. It also suggest speeding up the timeline to have cameras installed on all Edmonton Transit System buses.

According to the report, the fleet is currently scheduled to be fully equipped with cameras by March 2019 but administrations wants to explore options to expedite the timeline. Right now, about 50 per cent of the ETS fleet is equipped with cameras.

The new recommendations from city administration were released just minutes before Tuesday’s council meeting, and will be up for debate early Tuesday afternoon.

In recent weeks, there have been a couple of serious incidents at Edmonton transit stations, including a stabbing at the Mill Woods Transit Centre that sent a 65-year-old driver to hospital with multiple stab wounds. A 15-year-old was charged with several offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

On Sept. 18, a student waiting at the South Campus LRT Station during the morning rush was stabbed.

The ETS provides about 87 million trips per year. Of the 65 million trips so far in 2018, city staff said there have been 2,072 transit-related incidents reported to the EPS. Of those, 230 resulted in criminal investigations. This breaks down to about one investigation for every 282,000 trips.

Despite having safety measures in place, city staff said recent incidents have showcased the need for further safety and security improvements, and that those improvements need to accelerated.

Last week, the head of the transit union met with city manager Linda Cochrane and other senior managers in the wake of the overnight stabbing at the Mill Woods Transit Centre.

