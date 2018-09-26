Edmonton bus driver attacked at Mill Woods Transit Centre

An Edmonton Transit System bus driver was taken to hospital after being attacked in southeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Police were called a report of an assault at the Mill Woods Transit Centre on Hewes Way NW at 3:40 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the ETS bus driver had suffered multiple injuries from the attack. Alberta Health Services said a senior was taken to the hospital by paramedics in stable condition. The nature of his injures is not known.

A section of the transit centre, including a bus, was blocked off with police tape. In an update at 5:30 a.m., police said they had one man in custody and continue to investigate.

It’s not yet known how transit will be affected during the morning commute.

Global News has a crew on the scene trying to gather more information.

— More to come…