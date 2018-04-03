Mill Woods Transit Centre closes shortly after rush hour, police officers at the scene
Police officers were seen at a southeast Edmonton bus terminal early Tuesday evening after it was shut down for unknown reasons.
“Mill Woods Transit Centre has been closed while EPS is on scene,” the City of Edmonton tweeted shortly before 6:30 p.m. “Customers in the area are advised to catch the bus at temporary 23rd Ave stop.”
A spokesperson for the city said they were unable to provide further details about the closure or why police were at the scene.
Global News has reached out to police for more details.
More to come…
