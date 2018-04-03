Traffic
April 3, 2018 8:40 pm

Mill Woods Transit Centre closes shortly after rush hour, police officers at the scene

By Online journalist  Global News

Police officers were seen at Mill Woods Transit Centre in southeast Edmonton early Tuesday evening after it was shut down for unknown reasons.

Global 1 News Helicopter
“Mill Woods Transit Centre has been closed while EPS is on scene,” the City of Edmonton tweeted shortly before 6:30 p.m. “Customers in the area are advised to catch the bus at temporary 23rd Ave stop.”

A spokesperson for the city said they were unable to provide further details about the closure or why police were at the scene.

Global News has reached out to police for more details.

More to come…

