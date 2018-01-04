Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Leduc apartment

RCMP were called to a suspicious package in the parkade of an apartment building in Leduc, Alta. Thursday afternoon.

An employee of a building on Keystone Crescent notified police at 12:52 p.m.

RCMP, along with Leduc Fire Services and Transit, evacuated the affected apartment building.

As of 2:30 p.m., the RCMP Explosives Device Unit was on scene, securing and removing the package.

A 36-year-old man from Leduc was taken into police custody. RCMP said the investigation continues.

The contents of the suspicious package have not yet been identified.

“In the interest of public safety, [RCMP] are responding with an abundance of caution by assisting in the apartment evacuation,” police said in a news release.

People were asked to avoid this area of Leduc.

RCMP said they didn’t know when the situation would be resolved.

— More to come…