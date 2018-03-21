Edmonton police charge 32 youths and 2 adults in massive teenage crime ring

Edmonton police have laid hundreds of charges against a large group of people, mainly teenagers, believed to be responsible for dozens of robberies, thefts and attacks at places throughout the LRT system, at various recreation centres and commercial properties in the city.

READ MORE: Edmonton police say roving groups of teens behind up to 60 robberies

On Wednesday, police announced an unprecedented 460 charges had been laid against 32 youths and two young adults in connection with a lengthy investigation into a series of crimes committed throughout Edmonton’s LRT corridor, malls and recreation centres between January 2017 and March 2018.

The accused are facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated assault, assault, robbery, weapons offences, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen credit cards, use of/or trafficking in stolen credit cards, credit card fraud, shoplifting, mischief, possession of a controlled substance and breach of conditions.

Investigators believe the groups — which usually included between four and 12 teens aged 13 to 18 years old — are behind more than 60 crimes reported predominantly in northeast and southwest Edmonton.

READ MORE: By the numbers — Which scams cost Edmonton victims the most money?

Several incidents were reported at the Belvedere, Southgate and Century Park LRT stations, various convenience and grocery stores, as well as the Clareview, Terwillegar and Saville recreation centres.

Investigators believe the incidents were all crimes of opportunity, in which the suspects targetted people for expensive items such as cellphones, laptops and clothes.

The 32 youths can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

READ MORE: Thieves grabbing purses in grocery store parking lots

Police are expected to release more details, including video surveillance, Wednesday afternoon at a news conference.

— More to come…