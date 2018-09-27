15-year-old charged with attempted murder after Edmonton bus driver stabbed

A 15-year-old boy is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after an Edmonton bus driver was seriously injured in an attack on Wednesday morning.

The teenager, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and theft of a motor vehicle.

At around 3:40 a.m., a teen approached the driver, who was sitting in his seat inside the otherwise empty bus at the Mill Woods Town Centre transit terminal.

“There was an altercation that happened; the bus driver was assaulted,” EPS Acting Duty Officer James Vanderland said.

“After the assault, the bus driver was able to get free and retreat to the actual terminal itself, where EPS was called,” Vanderland said, adding the driver called 911 himself.

The 65-year-old Edmonton Transit System bus driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mark Tetterington, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, which represents ETS operators, told Global News he spoke with the transit branch manager, who said the driver was stabbed around a dozen times by a youth who asked for a ride downtown.

Tetterington was told the boy approached the driver and asked for a ride because the out-of-service bus was returning to the garage in that direction. The driver phoned control to say a stranded teen needed a ride, and was told a peace officer would come pick up the youth.

While the driver was stabbed many times, Tetterington said that amazingly, the wounds were shallow enough for the driver to only need stitches — adding no arteries or veins were hit.

Officers think the teen was trying to steal the bus.

“When EPS arrived, this male youth was in the driver’s seat trying to put it in gear,” Vanderland said. “So he was actually arrested right in the driver’s seat.”

