Redesigned Stadium LRT station would see safety updates, ground level access

The city has released renderings showing what a redesigned Stadium LRT station would look like if the plans are approved by Edmontonians and City Council.

Some of the proposed changes include several upgrades that city officials say would improve security and congestion at the decades-old station.

If we’re serious about providing safe transit to Edmontonians, then this has to be done,” city councilor for the area Tony Caterina said.

One of the most noticeable changes for riders will be a new south platform, along with the elimination of the underground access, washrooms, security, escalators and stairs.

The entire station will feature a more open design. The existing platform will remain in place but will be upgraded.

Passengers will be able to access both platforms at ground level.

The improved station will include heated shelters, better lighting and controlled passenger crossings at both ends of the station, along with connections to nearby multi-use trails.

The redesign features include improved accessibility and several safety improvements.

“The Stadium station and Coliseum stations are the two most critical for security and safety,” Catarina added. “They were designed 40 years ago and meet no requirements of access, mobility, and those things that the new stations have. The Stadium station is further ahead in the design and preliminary engineering, and they’re ready to go if budgets were approved for the construction and that would happen this term.”

Edmontonians are now being encouraged to provide feedback on the proposed changes through a survey in the City’s website.

The survey is open until November 28th.

The redesign still needs to be approved by city council, meanwhile, and there is no proposed date for when construction would begin.