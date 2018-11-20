Traffic
November 20, 2018 6:38 pm
Updated: November 20, 2018 6:51 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after ‘track-level incident’ closes Churchill LRT Station

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Churchill LRT Station was shut down Tuesday afternoon while crews responded to reports of a man on the tracks. Nov. 20, 2018.

Dean Twardzik, Global News
Edmonton Transit confirmed there was a “track-level incident” at the Churchill LRT Station at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday and police said the event left a young man with life-threatening injuries.

Fire Rescue Services said they arrived on scene at 3:50 p.m. to reports of someone being trapped under a train.

Police said EMS treated the young man and took him to hospital where he remained at 4:45 p.m.

Edmonton Transit said early indications suggest the incident is non-criminal and police confirmed that. EPS will not be investigating further.

Six fire crews responded, along with EMS and police.

Edmonton Transit said Churchill LRT Station was shut down for the EPS investigation, “so there will be significant ETS delays in the downtown core.”

Bus-replacement service was being set up between Central and Stadium stations.

— More to come… 

