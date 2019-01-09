Single cash fare for ETS going up on Feb. 1

It will cost some users a little bit more to use the Edmonton Transit Service at the beginning of February.

On Feb. 1, single cash fares are going up by 25 cents to $3.50.

Prices for all other fare products, including ticket booklets and monthly and annual passes, will not be changing, ETS said.

“ETS encourages passengers to save money by purchasing a booklet of 10 tickets or a monthly or annual pass,” branch manager Eddie Robar said. “The savings can be upwards of $1 per trip.”

Despite the increase, ETS said fare prices in Edmonton remain competitive compared to other cities in Canada of a similar size.

A monthly adult pass is Edmonton is $97, while it will cost $106 in Calgary and $116.50 in Ottawa. A single cash fare is slightly cheaper in Calgary at $3.40.

The increase is part of the operating budget that council approved in December.