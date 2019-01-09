ETS
January 9, 2019 1:01 pm
Updated: January 9, 2019 1:04 pm

Single cash fare for ETS going up on Feb. 1

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

ETS single cash fares will increase on Feb. 1.

Nathan Gross, Global News
A A

It will cost some users a little bit more to use the Edmonton Transit Service at the beginning of February.

On Feb. 1, single cash fares are going up by 25 cents to $3.50.

Prices for all other fare products, including ticket booklets and monthly and annual passes, will not be changing, ETS said.

READ MORE: Edmonton LRT system-wide closure Sunday morning for Thales signal testing

“ETS encourages passengers to save money by purchasing a booklet of 10 tickets or a monthly or annual pass,” branch manager Eddie Robar said. “The savings can be upwards of $1 per trip.”

Despite the increase, ETS said fare prices in Edmonton remain competitive compared to other cities in Canada of a similar size.

A monthly adult pass is Edmonton is $97, while it will cost $106 in Calgary and $116.50 in Ottawa. A single cash fare is slightly cheaper in Calgary at $3.40.

The increase is part of the operating budget that council approved in December.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Edmonton
City of Edmonton budget
Edmonton tansit
Edmonton transit fare increase
Edmonton Transit fares
Edmonton Transit Service
ETS
ETS fare increase
ETS fares
Transit fares in Edmonton

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.