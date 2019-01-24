Passengers fall ill, flight evacuated at Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport

Five people were taken to hospital from Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport after about a dozen passengers started feeling ill just before takeoff.

Airport spokeswoman Laurianne Lapierre said the passengers presented with vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes.

The flight was evacuated and ambulances arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The passengers are being checked for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

There were about 180 people on flight Air Transat Flight 782, which was heading to Fort Lauderdale, U.S.

This comes just over a week after at least 35 children and eight adults from Des Découvreurs Elementary School in Montreal’s LaSalle borough were sent to hospital due to a gas leak.

The children, aged six to 13, and adults had started presenting with nausea, dizziness and vomiting after a malfunction in the school’s gas-powered heating system.

Twelve students were taken to Sacré-Coeur Hospital to receive hyperbaric oxygen therapy; nine of them had lost consciousness at the school.

Several others were also taken to the Montreal Children’s Hospital and Sainte-Justine Hospital.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge last Friday said carbon monoxide detectors will be mandatory in all educational institutes to avoid such an incident from happening again.

