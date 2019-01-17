Some parents keep kids out of LaSalle school as questions mount over carbon monoxide leak

When Mike Ivkovic picked up his Grade 4 son Nikola and a friend after a carbon monoxide leak at Des Découvreurs Elementary School in LaSalle, both boys seemed mostly fine.

Ivkovic told Global News neither had gone to hospital when the school was evacuated Monday since they didn’t exhibit symptoms. However, at lunch Nikola experienced a headache and his friend threw up.

“My son then explained to me that three kids in his class has passed out,” he said.

The father ended up taking both children to the Montreal Children’s Hospital for treatment for carbon monoxide exposure.

READ MORE: Parents angry about lack of answers after carbon monoxide leak at Montreal school hospitalizes dozens of children

As a result, Ivkovic said he is now keeping his son home until further notice from the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB) after at least 43 students and staff were hospitalized.

“I want to hear them say they have done everything possible to make it a safe place,” he told Global News.

“And just sending out an email is not good enough.”

The CSMB sent an email to Global News on Monday evening stating the school was equipped with a carbon monoxide detector. The school board said the device was functional when it was tested last October.

After the incident, a growing chorus of parents like Ivkovic are demanding answers from the school board.

Sonia Mastromatteo is also a Découvreurs parent. "I'm not comfortable letting my child, my children, go back to school." She was also shocked when they evacuated the school. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ZwcLha6rAj — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 17, 2019

Parents say their questions range from whether school officials properly followed triage procedures to whether there was even really a carbon monoxide detector in the school at the time of the evacuation.

Some parents are demanding to see the inspection certificate.

READ MORE: Montreal public health physician calls for mandatory carbon monoxide detectors in schools

“What did they do to repair [the detector]?” said Sonia Mastromatteo, another parent who spoke outside the school, on Wednesday. “Is it really repaired or is it just a Band-aid over the situation? I need answers.”

The school board sent an email saying that it is organizing a session aimed at answering parents’ questions.