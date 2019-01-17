Parents demand LBPSB install carbon monoxide detectors after incident at a LaSalle school

Parents of children who go to schools in the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) say they were furious to find out there are no carbon monoxide detectors in any of the buildings.

Wednesday, they started a petition demanding the school board install detectors in their children’s’ schools.

As of 10:30 a.m., the petition has garnered over 70 signatures; the goal is 100.

This comes after a gas leak at Des Découvreurs elementary school in Montreal’s LaSalle borough sent at least 43 children and adults to hospital.

Nine of the children had suffered severe symptoms, including loss of consciousness, while at the school and were sent to Sacré-Coeur Hospital to undergo hyperbaric oxygen therapy for severe carbon monoxide poisoning.

Several others were also taken to the Montreal Children’s Hospital and Sainte-Justine Hospital.

After the incident, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB), which oversees Des Découvreurs elementary, said will be checking all of its carbon monoxide detectors.

“We are going through all our buildings and we are checking them. If we find a building that doesn’t have (one), we will have it installed,” said Diane Lamarche-Venne, chair of the school board.

LBPSB officials told Global News it has no detectors in its schools and no plans to do any upgrades or sweeps.

“Regular maintenance schedules and safety checks are standard procedures that are followed,” said Jim Hendry, the school board’s spokesperson.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) told Global News it will not be checking its own carbon monoxide detectors in light of what happened as it already does regular checks.

“The EMSB has the necessary gas detection equipment in all our facilities, as the building code dictates, that includes carbon monoxide detectors. Inspections are done twice a year,” said EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen.

In Quebec, provincial legislation forces daycares and some healthcare institutions to use detectors, but educational institutions are not bound by the same obligation.

One physician with Montreal’s public health department is demanding Quebec make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in all public institutions — rather than leaving the decision to individual school boards.

“We know that most schools have a source [of carbon monoxide] and we also understand that many schools that have a source don’t have carbon monoxide detector,” said Dr. David Kaiser.

“If there’s a source of carbon monoxide, we absolutely have to have the mechanisms in place — and that’s a detector and procedure to make sure that it works so we avoid impacts on health.”

In Montreal, there are 12 to 15 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning every year.

