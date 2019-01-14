15 children suddenly fall ill at LaSalle elementary school

About 15 children suddenly fell ill at an elementary school in Montreal’s LaSalle borough.

The incident happened at des Découvreurs Elementary around 11:12 a.m. Monday.

“We had one ambulance but when it got there, they had multiple patients, 15 people affected by the substance,” said François Labelle, a spokesperson for Urgences-Santé.

“We now have three ambulances on site and three chief of operations.”

The children, aged six to 13, suffered from nausea, dizziness and vomiting.

Labelle says officials believe the illnesses could be related to carbon monoxide.

“The firefighters are still trying to figure out if that was it,” he told Global News.

“We’re not fearing for any of them. Some of them will probably be transported to hospital.”

The school was evacuated; Labelle could not say of the parents have been notified.

More to come.