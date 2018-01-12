Woman found dead in car in northern Alberta died of carbon-monoxide poisoning: family

The family of one of three people found dead in a vehicle in northern Alberta earlier this week said the woman died of carbon-monoxide poisoning.

Tanisha Peterson, 22, has been identified as one of three young adults found dead in a vehicle near Conklin, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon. Peterson’s mother told Global News the medical examiner told her the cause of her daughter’s death was carbon-monoxide poisoning.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the Laguna Access Road where a vehicle was stopped on the road.

The 29-year-old man in the driver’s seat was unresponsive, as were two passengers in the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman.

Emergency first aid was provided, according to police, but all three were declared dead at the scene and police said they are still investigating what happened and have yet to release a cause of death.

A friend of the 21-year-old woman who died has identified her as Tristan Dave-Lawrence. The identity of the 29-year-old man who died has not been released.

The tragedy comes less than one month after two Drayton Valley teens died after being found unconscious in an idling vehicle in late December.

Shaina Ridenour, 16, was found with Gage Bogart, 17, at around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Ridenour was pronounced dead at the hospital. Bogart, who was in the driver’s seat, was taken to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition and died late on Christmas Day.

An inspection of the vehicle found a “faulty exhaust system component” may have caused exhaust to enter the idling vehicle.

An Edmonton mechanic suggests drivers routinely get their exhaust systems checked when swapping tires or getting an oil change.

Jim Johnston, owner of JimmyJ’s Custom Exhaust and Manufacturing, told Global News the exhaust flex pipe that comes off a vehicle’s engine can be damaged over time due to wear and tear.

“They do break. They create holes. Hard to hear. The fumes that come out of there are odourless, nobody knows,” he said. “It’s a simple, easy, quick check. Put your mind to rest, so you don’t have to worry about it.”

With files from Phil Heidenreich and Sarah Kraus, Global News.