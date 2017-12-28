Inspection reveals faulty car exhaust system after deaths of Drayton Valley teens

A “faulty exhaust system component” may have caused exhaust to enter the idling vehicle where two Drayton Valley teens were found unconscious last week, Alberta RCMP said Thursday.

Shaina Ridenour, 16, was found with her boyfriend Gage Bogart, 17, at around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Ridenour was pronounced dead at the hospital. Bogart, who was in the driver’s seat, was taken to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition and died late on Christmas Day.

RCMP said there was a strong odour of exhaust fumes in the vehicle. Foul play was not suspected.

A mechanical inspection Wednesday found “that a faulty exhaust system component may have caused exhaust to enter into the vehicle cabin,” RCMP said in a media release Thursday.

“It is unknown whether or not this was an existing problem or a recent occurrence.”

Alberta RCMP said the investigation into the teens’ deaths is now complete.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the community of Drayton Valley and the involved families during this difficult time,” RCMP said.

Drayton Valley is about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.