1 student dead, 1 student critically hurt in ‘terrible incident’ in Drayton Valley: Wild Rose School Division

UPDATE: ‘No foul play’ suspected in Drayton Valley sudden death: RCMP

The RCMP are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a student and serious injuries to another in Drayton Valley on Thursday.

Police would not provide details about what happened but said the person who died was a female and that a male is in hospital. They said the teens were not found on school property.

The Wild Rose School Division issued a statement about the “terrible incident” and said one student was attending Frank Maddock High School and the other was attending Drayton Valley Community Outreach School.

“Our school is like a family and I know this hurts us all,” Drayton Valley Community Outreach School Principal Kim Desmarais said in a statement. “Together we will support each other as we grieve.”

“Words can’t do justice for how our school body is feeling right now,” Frank Maddock High School Principal Shelly Cloke said. “I know our school and community will support everyone and help each other get through this terrible time.”

The school division said it is providing support for students and staff through a crisis management team, family wellness workers and the community school resource officer.

The schools that the two students were attending have both set up an informal area where “students can support each other throughout the day and have access to our family wellness supports.”

Parents whose children will not be attending classes on Friday are asked to call the Frank Maddock High School at 780-542-4401 or Drayton Valley Community Outreach School 780-548-1551.

Drayton Valley is located about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

-With a file from The Canadian Press