Police confirm death of second Drayton Valley teen found in idling vehicle

A second teenager has died after he and a girl were found unconscious in an idling vehicle in central Alberta.

RCMP confirm the male driver of the car died on Christmas Day.

Mounties found the teens early last Thursday in Drayton Valley while patrolling an area on an unrelated call.

READ MORE: Drayton Valley mourns sudden loss of 16-year-old ‘firecracker’

The 16-year old boy and 17-year old girl were found unconscious in the car. The girl, Shaina Ridenour, was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

“Drayton Valley Community Outreach School was very proud of our young firecracker,” the school’s principal, Kim Desmarais, said on Friday. “She was a blessing to us and will be greatly missed… She was just full of spirit and full of life and gone far too soon.”

“Shaina was a gift from God,” her friend Tyrone Bradford told Global News. “She was such a bubbly spirit.”

WATCH: Foul play not suspected in Drayton Valley teen’s death

The teen boy was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and remained in critical condition until his death was confirmed by police.

There was a strong odour of exhaust fumes inside the vehicle.

RCMP say a mechanical inspection on the car is scheduled for Wednesday.

— Files from Global News