2 of 3 people pronounced dead after being found in vehicle in northern Alberta identified

Two days after three people in their 20s were found dead in a vehicle near Conklin, Alta., two of the victims are being identified by family and friends.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the Laguna Access Road where a vehicle was stopped on the road.

The 29-year-old man in the driver’s seat was unresponsive. Two passengers in the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, were also unresponsive.

Emergency first aid was provided, according to police, but all three were declared dead at the scene and police said they are still investigating what happened and have yet to release a cause of death.

A friend of the 21-year-old woman who died has identified her as Tristan Dave-Lawrence. On Thursday night, Megan King told Global News the tragedy has been difficult to cope with.

“She was very loving — always put others first, made sure everybody was happy always,” she said. “She was really outgoing and just loved to be outside.”

The mother of the 22-year-old woman who died has identified her as Tanisha Peterson but said she did not have anything to say.

King said she knew Peterson a bit as well, although she only met her a few months ago. She said she knew Tanisha as someone who loved being around people and making them laugh.

Global News has been unable to confirm the identity of the 29-year-old man who died.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or their local police service. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Conklin is located about 155 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

-With files from Caley Ramsay