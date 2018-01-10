3 people found dead inside car in northern Alberta

Three young adults were declared dead after they were discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle in northern Alberta on Tuesday.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., RCMP and EMS were called to the Laguna access road near Conklin, Alta. Police said the vehicle was stopped on the road.

The 29-year-old man in the driver’s seat was unresponsive. Two passengers in the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, were also unresponsive.

Emergency first aid was provided, according to police, but all three were declared dead at the scene.

RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages and “all possible contributing factors” are being considered. The cause of death has not been released.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and anyone who has been impacted by this incident,” RCMP said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

Wood Buffalo Victim Services is offering support to family and friends of the victims, as well as witnesses. Anyone who has not been contacted by victim services can call 1-780-788-4250.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or their local police service. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Conklin is located about 155 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.