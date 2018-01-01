Edmonton mechanic urges drivers to check for exhaust leaks

As the owner of JimmyJ’s Custom Exhaust and Manufacturing, Jim Johnston says he regularly sees vehicles come in that have a leaking exhaust system, something that can be deadly — especially in cold weather when vehicles are left idling.

“This particular component here,” he said, holding a foot-long piece of metal, “is probably the most common nowadays on front-wheel drive vehicles. A lot of people don’t know it exists. It’s an exhaust flex pipe that comes off your engine, to your exhaust system.”

Johnston says over time, wear and tear can damage the pipe, but drivers often won’t even be aware of the problem. The piece is covered in a mesh wire.

“They do break. They create holes. Hard to hear. The fumes that come out of there are odourless, nobody knows.”

Exhaust contains carbon monoxide, a dangerous gas that can’t be seen, tasted or smelled. According to Alberta Health, when it is inhaled, it replaces oxygen in the bloodstream and starts to kill your body’s cells. It can cause organ failure rather quickly, and death.

On Dec. 21, 16-year-old Shaina Ridenour and 17-year-old Gage Bogart were found unconscious in a car in Drayton Valley. Both later died in hospital.

An RCMP investigation into their death revealed a “faulty exhaust system component” in the vehicle. Officers are unsure if the problem had existed for some time, or if it recently happened.

Johnston recommends drivers routinely ask their mechanics to look for problems when swapping tires over or getting an oil change.

“Have them check your exhaust system. It’s a simple, easy, quick check. Put your mind to rest, so you don’t have to worry about it,” he said.

The problem is more common in the winter, when cars are left running to warm up.

“If it’s been sitting outside, running for 15-20 minutes, the carbon monoxide has filtered into the vehicle. They jump in, they shut the doors, they don’t even know they’re inhaling the stuff,” Johnston explained.

According to Alberta Health, early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness and nausea. Prolonged exposure can result in confusion and drowsiness, fast breathing, a rapid heartbeat, chest pain, vision problems and seizures.

The very young and very old are most susceptible to carbon monoxide, as well as those with heart or lung problems.

If you feel you’ve been poisoned, you need to call 911.

The province advises drivers that want to warm up their vehicles to open the overhead garage door before starting their cars, and pulling them out of the garage immediately after. Carbon monoxide can build up in the garage.

Johnston says the fix for a broken flex pipe is simple, a replacement.

“This particular part is relatively inexpensive, easy to change and stops that problem. It keeps the exhaust out the back of the vehicles where it should be going,” he said.