Hundreds of people evacuated from Calgary condo after carbon monoxide leak

More than 200 people were evacuated from a southeast Calgary condo complex after a carbon monoxide leak Saturday.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a strong odour coming from the third floor of a complex at 310 Mackenzie Town Gate SE at around 4 p.m.

People were safely evacuated to the building next door and no one was injured, according to officials.

The Calgary Fire Department said the building was being ventilated and people would be able to return to their homes Saturday evening.

The fire department continue to investigate the source of the leak.