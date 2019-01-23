Woman falls 4 storeys while allegedly attempting to flee Vancouver police, watchdog investigating
B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating how a woman fell several storeys from an apartment amid a police investigation at her residence.
The incident happened on Tuesday near Station Avenue and Main Street, where Vancouver police say officers were at a home as a part of an ongoing investigation.
Police said they knocked on the door of a fourth-floor unit but received no reply.
According to the Independent Investigations Office, (IIO), the officers left and returned with a warrant two and a half hours later.
That’s when Vancouver police say the woman, in her late 20s, attempted to flee out the window. She fell onto a steel-and-glass awning four floors below.
Paramedics arrived and took the woman to hospital with serious injuries, the IIO said.
The IIO will now probe what role, if any, the officers’ actions played in the woman’s injuries.
The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any circumstance in which a person suffers serious injury or death in connection with an interaction with police.
