Crime
January 23, 2019 10:54 pm
Updated: January 23, 2019 10:58 pm

Woman falls 4 storeys while allegedly attempting to flee Vancouver police, watchdog investigating

By Online Journalist  Global News

A first responder removes a shoe from atop an awning after a woman fell four storeys on Tuesday.

Global News
B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating how a woman fell several storeys from an apartment amid a police investigation at her residence.

The incident happened on Tuesday near Station Avenue and Main Street, where Vancouver police say officers were at a home as a part of an ongoing investigation.

Police said they knocked on the door of a fourth-floor unit but received no reply.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, (IIO), the officers left and returned with a warrant two and a half hours later.

VPD officers at the scene of an incident in which a woman fell four storeys while allegedly trying to evade police.

Global News

That’s when Vancouver police say the woman, in her late 20s, attempted to flee out the window. She fell onto a steel-and-glass awning four floors below.

Paramedics arrived and took the woman to hospital with serious injuries, the IIO said.

The IIO will now probe what role, if any, the officers’ actions played in the woman’s injuries.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any circumstance in which a person suffers serious injury or death in connection with an interaction with police.

