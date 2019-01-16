IIO asks Crown to consider charges in police-involved death of Myles Gray

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIO) said it has wrapped up its investigation into the police-involved death of Myles Gray in Burnaby and is forwarding its report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

The 33-year-old Sechelt man died in an altercation with Vancouver police officers in August 2015 but the exact cause of his death is still unknown.

Gray worked as a wholesale distributor of floral evergreens. On Aug. 13, 2015, he was making deliveries in Vancouver when police received reports of a man harassing a woman by spraying a garden hose at her near Joffre Avenue and Southeast Marine Drive.

According to an October 2017 petition filed by the IIO in B.C. Supreme Court, the first VPD officer on scene reported an aggressive confrontation with Gray and called for backup.

Once extra officers arrived, pepper spray was used and a physical altercation broke out in a backyard garden on Joffre Avenue involving Gray and eight VPD officers. There were no civilian or independent witnesses to what happened. Gray did not survive the incident and some of the officers were injured.

A forensic autopsy was conducted, but the coroner was unable to determine how Gray died.

— With files from Kristen Robinson