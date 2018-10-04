Okanagan RCMP acted appropriately after medical incident at jail: IIO

A substance caused two people to go into medical distress at the Kelowna RCMP cells on Sept. 26 and officers took appropriate steps to help them, according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.

The IIO confirmed that investigation into the incident involving RCMP in Kelowna and West Kelowna has been concluded.

An investigation on the morning in question at Lambly Lake northwest of West Kelowna found two stolen licence plates, according to RCMP.

A man and woman tried to flee the area in a vehicle and were stopped by a spike belt, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

The 24-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were transported to the Kelowna RCMP detachment for processing on possible charges when the two went into medical distress, she said.

“RCMP officers administered immediate medical assistance and Emergency Health Services (EHS) attended,” a statement from the IIO said. “The male and female were transported to Kelowna Hospital.”

The two will make a complete recovery from their medical issues, according to the IIO.

“In addition, those issues were due to substances ingested by the individuals, and unrelated to the actions of the officers involved,” it said. “Appropriate steps were taken and medical assistance provided by those officers when the persons showed signs of distress.”

The RCMP did not cause harm, according to the IIO.

The nature of the substance the pair consumed was not revealed by RCMP or the IIO.