Eskimos sign three players

The Edmonton Eskimos on Friday signed three players in receivers Kevin Elliott and Kenny Shaw along with linebacker Taylor Reed.

Elliott signed with the Eskimos on October 6 and played the final game of the season on November 4 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers catching two passes for 16 yards. He played five games for the B.C. Lions recording 176 receiving yards and scoring one touchdown. Elliott in four seasons in the CFL has recorded 1,415 yards and has scored 12 touchdowns in 36 games with the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and the Ottawa Redblacks.

Shaw spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hauling in 11 passes for 153 yards in three games. Shaw recorded 1,004 yards and scored five touchdowns with the Toronto Argonauts in the 2016 season.

Reed was signed by the Eskimos back on September 25 and played the final game of the season on November 4 vs. Winnipeg recording one defensive tackle. Reed has played 70 career games with the Eskimos, Tiger-Cats, Redblacks, and the Calgary Stampeders registering 316 defensive tackles, 17 quarterback sacks, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions.