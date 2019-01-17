Edmonton Eskimos re-sign kicker Hugh O’Neill

The first pending free agent has signed a contract with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Punter, and Edmonton native, Hugh O’Neill signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday which will run through to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

Excited to be back with my home town the green and gold for another 2 years. Can't wait to get it going next season. #BONE — Hugh O'Neill (@huuugh18) January 17, 2019

Last season, O’Neill recorded a 45.2-yard punt average and a net punting average of 36.8 yards. He pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line nine times.

O’Neill handled kick-off for the Eskimos as well last season, averaging 61.5 yards per kick. He also recorded five special teams tackles.

O’Neill will be entering his eighth CFL season in 2019 and his fifth with the Eskimos. He played for the U of A Golden Bears and was drafted by the B.C. Lions in the second round (11th overall) of the 2011 CFL Canadian College Draft.

O’Neill was eligible to become of free agent on Feb. 12.