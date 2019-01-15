Edmonton sports

January 15, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated: January 15, 2019 1:15 pm

Edmonton Eskimos release veteran Neil King

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Matt Coates (2) makes it across the line for the two points despite getting hit by Edmonton Eskimos' Neil King (43) during second half CFL western semifinal action in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Edmonton Eskimos released veteran safety Neil King on Tuesday.

The Edmonton native and six-year CFL veteran spent the last three years with the Eskimos, recording 103 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, nine pass knockdowns, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

King suffered through various injuries over the last two seasons which limited him to 10 and 11 games, respectively.

He attended Bev Facey High School in Sherwood Park and played university football with the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

In other news, the Eskimos have placed fullback Pascal Lochard on the retired list. Lochard played the last two seasons with the Eskimos, recording 104 rushing yards, 93 combined return yards, and registering 14 tackles on special teams.

