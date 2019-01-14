CFL and Edmonton Eskimos make history in Mexico

History was made on Monday morning as the CFL held its first-ever CFL/LFA (Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional) draft of professional and college players from Mexico.

The Edmonton Eskimos held the first overall pick and selected receiver Diego Jair Viamontes Cotera from the Mayas.

Cotera is listed at 5’10” and 189 pounds. He clocked the fastest time in shuttle (4.20 seconds) during Sunday’s Mexican Combine. His best 40-yard dash time is listed at 4.38 seconds.

Linebaker Daniel Carrete, who plays for the Dinos of the LFA, was taken in the second round.

The Eskimos took defensive back Jose Alfonsin, who played with the Dinos and the Artilleros.

A couple of years ago, Alfonsin lived in Calgary for a few months.

The combine and draft are the result of a letter of agreement the two leagues signed in November in Edmonton during Grey Cup week.

The Eskimos were represented by new director of player personnel David Turner and new director of scouting Bobby Merritt.