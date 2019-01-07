Duke Williams signs with NFL’s Buffalo Bills 3 days after Edmonton Eskimos release him

Three days after the Edmonton Eskimos released the team’s standout receiver so he could pursue employment in the National Football League, D’haquille (Duke) Williams, signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the 25-year-old football player signed a “reserve-future contract” with the Bills. In his brief but impressive Canadian Football League career, Williams amassed 135 catches for 2,294 yards and 15 touchdowns in 31 games. Last season, he led the CFL with 1,579 receiving yards to go along with his 88 catches and 11 touchdowns.

READ MORE: Eskimos’ Duke Williams named a CFL All-Star

On Jan. 4, the Eskimos tweeted that they “wish Duke the best and thank him for his time in the Green and Gold,” shortly after releasing him.

We have released WR @YFBurnna_cmh so he may pursue NFL opportunities. We wish Duke the best and thank him for his time in the Green and Gold. #OneEmpire pic.twitter.com/w4jK7O1yDH — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) January 4, 2019

Williams tweeted that “without God and the opportunity Edmonton gave me, [there’s] no telling where I’ll be.”

“I just wanna say thank you to the Eskimos for allowing me to play the game I love… next stop NFL.”

Without God and the Opportunity Edmonton gave me no telling where I’ll be I just wanna say thank you to the Eskimos for allowing me to play the game I love ❤️ next stop NFL 🙏🏾 all glory to God forever thankful #B.O.N.E☠️ https://t.co/K4jvGrr4sj — Dhaquille (@YFBurnna_cmh) January 5, 2019

READ MORE: Eskimos rookie receiver appreciates second chance from Esks

Williams was a fan favourite during his time in Alberta’s capital, not just excelling during plays but also at celebrating after. After the CFL announced last season that it would relax its rules regarding touchdown celebrations, Williams expressed his excitement over the development.

“I was the only receiver getting penalties so I guess I played a big part in it,” he said in August. “I’m glad they passed that rule, so we can really have fun with it.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos receiver has ‘big plans’ for TD celebrations as CFL relaxes rules

Prior to joining the Eskimos, Williams had a tumultuous college career at Alabama’s Auburn University. He was kicked off the team after an altercation in 2015. Months earlier, he was suspended from playing in the Outback Bowl for breaking team rules.

–With files from The Associated Press