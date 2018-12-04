Edmonton sports

December 4, 2018 3:24 pm

Eskimos’ Duke Williams named a CFL All-Star

Edmonton Eskimos D'haquille Williams (81) dives for the ball against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday November 3, 2018.

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Duke Williams is the lone member of the green and gold named as a 2018 CFL All-Star on Tuesday.

Williams led the CFL in receiving with 1,579 yards and tied for the league-lead in touchdowns with 11. Williams also recorded eight 100-yard receiving games.

In two seasons with the Eskimos, Williams recorded 2,294 receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 31 games played.

Williams is a pending CFL free-agent who will likely garner some NFL interest.

