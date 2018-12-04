Eskimos’ Duke Williams named a CFL All-Star

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Duke Williams is the lone member of the green and gold named as a 2018 CFL All-Star on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos’ Ryan King honoured with Tom Pate Award
Williams led the CFL in receiving with 1,579 yards and tied for the league-lead in touchdowns with 11. Williams also recorded eight 100-yard receiving games.
LISTEN BELOW: Duke Williams highlights from the 2018 season
In two seasons with the Eskimos, Williams recorded 2,294 receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 31 games played.
READ MORE: Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly on his approach to CFL free agency
Williams is a pending CFL free-agent who will likely garner some NFL interest.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.