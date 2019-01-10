Edmonton sports

More
Sports
January 10, 2019 7:36 pm

Eskimos receiver Bryant Mitchell signs with NFL’s Cardinals

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Edmonton Eskimos' Bryant Mitchell (80) celebrates his 75-yard touchdown with Derel Walker (87) during second half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
A A

The Edmonton Eskimos watched yet another one of their players sign an NFL contract on Thursday.

Receiver Bryant Mitchell, who was released on Tuesday so he could pursue NFL opportunities, officially signed a futures contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

READ MORE: Duke Williams signs with NFL’s Buffalo Bills 3 days after Edmonton Eskimos release him

Mitchell spent the last three seasons with the Eskimos. Last season, Mitchell finished third on the Eskimos in receiving yards with 867 in only 11 games. He scored three touchdowns.

In 19 career CFL games, Mitchell recorded 97 catches for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns.

READ MORE: Eskimos unveil 2019 coaching staff and announce reorganization of football operations

Last week, the Eskimos lost three players to the NFL. Receiver Duke Williams signed with the Buffalo Bills, defensive back Mercy Maston signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Jake Ceresna signed with the New York Giants.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Eskimos’ off-season.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arizona Cardinals
Bryan Mitchell
Canadian Football League
CFL
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton sports
Eskimos Mitchell signs with Arizona Cardinals
Football
National Football League
NFL
Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.