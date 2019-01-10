Eskimos receiver Bryant Mitchell signs with NFL’s Cardinals

The Edmonton Eskimos watched yet another one of their players sign an NFL contract on Thursday.

Receiver Bryant Mitchell, who was released on Tuesday so he could pursue NFL opportunities, officially signed a futures contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Mitchell spent the last three seasons with the Eskimos. Last season, Mitchell finished third on the Eskimos in receiving yards with 867 in only 11 games. He scored three touchdowns.

In 19 career CFL games, Mitchell recorded 97 catches for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns.

Last week, the Eskimos lost three players to the NFL. Receiver Duke Williams signed with the Buffalo Bills, defensive back Mercy Maston signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Jake Ceresna signed with the New York Giants.

