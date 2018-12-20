Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 20 2018 8:53pm 00:39 Edmonton Eskimos’ 2019 schedule released Football fans learned who the Edmonton Eskimos will be playing in 2019 and when on Thursday. Kevin Karius has the details. Edmonton Eskimos kick off 2019 season at home against Montreal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4783960/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4783960/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?