December 20, 2018 12:39 pm

Edmonton Eskimos kick off 2019 season at home against Montreal

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler (17) is tackled by the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday November 3, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
It was an early Christmas present for CFL fans on Thursday morning, when the league released its full 2019 schedule — which will see the Edmonton Eskimos starting the season with two games at home.

The 2019 home schedule includes one Thursday game, five Friday games, three Saturday games, and one Sunday pre-season game.

The Montreal Alouettes will visit the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, June 14 for the first game of the season. The Eskimos head out on the road for the first time later that month when they head to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers.

The Eskimos don’t face reigning Grey Cup champions the Calgary Stampeders until Saturday, Aug. 3, when the Eskimos head to Calgary.

Edmonton’s final game of the regular season will be on the road when the Eskimos head to Regina to face the Roughriders on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Outside of the Eskimos’ schedule, the CFL announced on Thursday that there will be a regular season game in Atlantic Canada. On Sunday, Aug. 25, the Toronto Argonauts will face the Montreal Alouettes. The city the two will face off in has not been announced.

