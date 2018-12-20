Edmonton Eskimos kick off 2019 season at home against Montreal

It was an early Christmas present for CFL fans on Thursday morning, when the league released its full 2019 schedule — which will see the Edmonton Eskimos starting the season with two games at home.

The 2019 home schedule includes one Thursday game, five Friday games, three Saturday games, and one Sunday pre-season game.

The Montreal Alouettes will visit the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, June 14 for the first game of the season. The Eskimos head out on the road for the first time later that month when they head to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers.

The Eskimos don’t face reigning Grey Cup champions the Calgary Stampeders until Saturday, Aug. 3, when the Eskimos head to Calgary.

Here is everything you need to know about our 2019 schedule!

Edmonton’s final game of the regular season will be on the road when the Eskimos head to Regina to face the Roughriders on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Outside of the Eskimos’ schedule, the CFL announced on Thursday that there will be a regular season game in Atlantic Canada. On Sunday, Aug. 25, the Toronto Argonauts will face the Montreal Alouettes. The city the two will face off in has not been announced.

Here is the full schedule: