November 7, 2018 3:12 pm
Updated: November 7, 2018 3:24 pm

2 Edmonton Eskimos grab West All-Star honours

Edmonton Eskimos' Derel Walker (87) and D'haquille Williams (81) celebrate Walker's touchdown reception during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two members of the Edmonton Eskimos have been named Western Division All-Stars on Wednesday.

Receiver Duke Williams picks up his first Western All-Star nod while Derel Walker now becomes a three-time Western All-Star.

Williams led the CFL in receiving with 1,579 yards and tied for first in receiving touchdowns with 11. Williams finished second in the league in targets with 153 and 100-yard receiving games with eight.

Walker was limited to 11 games because of a knee injury suffered on Labour Day. Walker recorded 875 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns. He finished the season in sixth place on the CFL receiving list.

