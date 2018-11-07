2 Edmonton Eskimos grab West All-Star honours

Two members of the Edmonton Eskimos have been named Western Division All-Stars on Wednesday.

Receiver Duke Williams picks up his first Western All-Star nod while Derel Walker now becomes a three-time Western All-Star.

Williams led the CFL in receiving with 1,579 yards and tied for first in receiving touchdowns with 11. Williams finished second in the league in targets with 153 and 100-yard receiving games with eight.

Walker was limited to 11 games because of a knee injury suffered on Labour Day. Walker recorded 875 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns. He finished the season in sixth place on the CFL receiving list.