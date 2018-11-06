Edmonton Eskimos’ Reilly and Gable named Players of the Week in final regular season game

The Edmonton Eskimos have ended a disappointing season on a positive note.

Two Eskimos have been named CFL Players of the Week for their performances in the team’s 33-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the team’s final game of the season.

CJ Gable rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carriers. Gable finished the season third in the CFL in rushing yards with 1,063 yards.

Mike Reilly threw for 320 yards and one touchdown, completing 29 of 35 pass attempts. The Eskimos’ quarterback also finished with nine carries for 41 yards.

Reilly finished the season as the CFL’s leading passer with with 5,562 yards and second in passing touchdowns with 30. He also finished second in the CFL in rushing touchdowns with 13.

Reilly’s future with Edmonton is in doubt as he becomes a 2019 pending free agent. Reilly and a number of starting quarterbacks have agreed not to sign a new contract until the CFL and the players association agree on a new collective bargaining agreement — which is set to expire on the opening day of training camps in mid-May.

“I’ve loved my time in Edmonton so far to his point,” Reilly said. “It’s been a privilege to play for the green and gold and every time that I get to put that jersey on I feel a tremendous amount of pride. Playing for this city, playing for the teammates we have in that locker room, playing for the coaching staff, and playing for this organization.

“I have nothing bad to say about Edmonton and getting to play for the Eskimos.”

It was the eighth time Reilly was named CFL Player of the Week this season, and the second time Gable received the league honour.

The Eskimos missed the playoffs after finishing 9-9 on the season, after starting the campaign 6-3.

Edmonton hosts the Grey Cup on Nov. 25.

King snaps up an award nomination

Eskimos long-snapper Ryan King has been named the Eskimos nominee for the Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s award given to a Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to their community.

King returned from a serious knee injury in 2017 to play all 18 games in his seventh season with the Eskimos.

King is also involved in the community including the KingMcCarty football camp and anti-bullying initiatives.

— With files from 630 CHED’s Dave Campbell