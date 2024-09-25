Jays beat Red Sox to end five-game losing skid

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Kevin Gausman threw six strong innings and Alejandro Kirk drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Wednesday to end a five-game losing skid.

Leadoff hitter Jonatan Clase hit his first career home run for the Blue Jays (74-85) and added two singles and a walk. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with two of Toronto’s 11 hits.

The Red Sox (80-79) were denied a three-game sweep and had their four-game win streak come to an end. Jarren Duran had two hits and scored Boston’s lone run.

Gausman (14-11) allowed four hits and one earned run for his third straight victory. Brendon Little, Erik Swanson and Chad Green threw a scoreless frame apiece.

Richard Fitts (0-1) made his fourth career start for the Red Sox. He did not give up an earned run in his first three starts, settling for no-decisions despite pitching at least five innings in each appearance.

Toronto nearly ended his streak in the first inning. Clase singled and reached third after a sacrifice bunt and a groundout but Kirk lined out to end the threat.

The Blue Jays got to Fitts in the fourth when Guerrero doubled and came around on a Kirk double. Kirk moved to third base on a groundout and scored when Ernie Clement stroked a single through the left side of the infield.

In the fifth inning, Lukes dropped his second sacrifice bunt of the game to move Tyler Heineman to third and Clase to second base.

Kirk drove in both runners by smacking a ball off the wall near the right-field corner. The slow-footed catcher was thrown out at second base to end the inning after both runners had crossed the plate.

Gausman threw five shutout frames before Boston tallied in the sixth. Duran hit a leadoff double and scored when Triston Casas lined a single to right field.

Fitts allowed six hits, four earned runs and two walks while striking out two over five innings. Gausman fanned three batters and issued three walks.

Clase hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning off Red Sox reliever Josh Winckowski. Guerrero had a bloop single later in the frame to leave him three away of the 200-hit plateau for the season.

The Rogers Centre roof opened shortly before first pitch. Announced attendance was 27,694 and the game took two hours 31 minutes to play.

BICHETTE UPDATE

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his fractured right middle finger.

He suffered the season-ending injury last week while taking grounders during infield practice.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said a pin would be used to help address a “little displacement” in Bichette’s finger. A recovery timeline wasn’t provided but Bichette is expected to be ready for spring training.

COACHING SHUFFLE

Blue Jays field coordinator Gil Kim served as first-base coach for the series finale against the Red Sox.

Regular first-base coach Mark Budzinski moved across the diamond to fill in for third-base coach Carlos Febles, who underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.

COMING UP

The Blue Jays have an off-day Thursday before kicking off their final series of the season on Friday against the visiting Miami Marlins.

The Red Sox will return home to prepare for Friday’s opener of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

