Eskimos’ QB Mike Reilly leads 2018 list of team award nominees

For the fourth straight season, the Edmonton Eskimos’ quarterback has been selected as the team’s nominee for the CFL Most Outstanding Player award.

Reilly, who won the league award last season, leads the CFL in passing, with 5,242 yards, throwing for 29 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Reilly has recorded 554 rushing yards and has scored 13 touchdowns.

Middle linebacker J.C. Sherritt is the Eskimos’ nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Sherritt leads the Eskimos in defensive tackles with 91 and has added three quarterback sacks along with two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Second-year defensive end Kwaku Boateng is the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian. He leads the Eskimos in quarterback sacks with nine and tackles for a loss with eight. Boateng has recorded 27 defensive tackles.

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell is the Eskimos’ nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman. O’Donnell has started in every game this season: 14 at left tackle and three at right guard.

Kicker Sean Whyte is the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Whyte has recorded an 88.9 per cent success rate on field goal attempts and 95.3 per cent on convert attempts.

Rounding out the list of nominees is defensive back Monshadrick “Money” Hunter who gets the Eskimos’ nod for Most Outstanding Rookie. Hunter played 12 games, starting in nine of them and recorded 26 defensive tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Hunter also recorded nine special teams tackles.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos face harsh reality of season ending without post-season berth

Western and Eastern Division nominees will be announced on Nov. 8, the 2018 Shaw CFL Awards will take place on Thursday, Nov. 22 at the Winspear Centre in Edmonton.

The Eskimos host the Bombers on Saturday afternoon in the final regular season game for the green and gold. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage at 12:30 p.m. with Countdown to Kick-off.

Saturday’s game is Toys of on Turf presented by 630 CHED Santa’s Anonymous. Fans are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to the game and place those toys on the field following the game. Tickets for kids 12 and under will be on sale for just $6.30.