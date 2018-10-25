Edmonton Eskimos invite St. Albert family that received racist letter to football game

The president of the Edmonton Eskimos has invited a St. Albert family that received a threatening letter earlier this month to be his personal guests at the Nov. 3 game.

Len Rhodes said Wednesday the family accepted his invitation to join him at the football game and he couldn’t wait to meet the kids.

He shared the news on Twitter using the hashtag “Diversity is Strength.”

I have reached out to Katrina Anderson. She has accepted my invitation for her and her family to join me as my personal guests at our @EdmontonEsks home game on Nov 3rd. #DiversityisStrength @cfl @Litz72 I can’t wait to meet the kids in person! https://t.co/tNWcpaWFrA — Len Rhodes (@LenRhodesPrez) October 25, 2018

Katrina Anderson said her 12-year-old daughter came home from school on Oct. 15 and found the letter in the mailbox.

The letter was addressed to “the very unwanted and hated neighbours” and said it was from “your friendly Phase 2 neighbours.”

The note says the family is hated by the entire Grandin neighbourhood condo community because Anderson’s children are “constantly rollerblading and scootering on our driveways.”

“We don’t like your kind around here,” the note went on to say. “We lock our doors at night when there was no need to do that before you moved in.”

“Move out or things will escalate,” the letter said. “Would not want to see the kids getting hurt. This isn’t a reserve. Go back to the reserve where Indians belong!”

Both the mayor of St. Albert and the premier condemned the letter, calling it “beyond upsetting.”

Have you seen this awful letter on social media today? The family it was directed to are scared and feeling so unwelcome in their community they’re moving. #yeg #StAlbert pic.twitter.com/GG4H2yzHfW — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) October 17, 2018

After Anderson spoke out about the letter, her family experienced a huge outpouring of support.

Two days later, residents of the Grandin community in St. Albert hosted a gathering and flash mob to show support and kindness to the family.

“I thought about our community and how I know this is not what St. Albert is and this is not what the Grandin neighbourhood is,” Kristin Kalmbach said.

“I don’t want the horrible words of one to outweigh the love of our whole community.”

Kalmbach took to Facebook, posting on the community’s page and inviting families to come out and meet the Andersons.

“Can we show up with food, love, hockey sticks, bikes and just play? Show our support.”

Dozens answered the call, bringing dinner to the Andersons.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich and Sarah Kraus

