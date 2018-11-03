Edmonton Eskimos finish 2018 season with a win

C.J. Gable scored a pair of touchdowns as the Edmonton Eskimos closed out a disappointing season with a 33-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday.

The Eskimos (9-9) began the season with a 6-3 record, but went 2-6 in their next eight games to miss out on the playoffs in a season where Edmonton is hosting the Grey Cup.

Since the CFL went to an 18-game schedule, just two of 57 teams that started off 6-3 have missed the playoffs. Edmonton was knocked out of playoff contention prior to the season finale.

With their season now in the books, the attention will turn to finding out the fates of Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland and head coach Jason Maas. There is also uncertainty about the return of Mike Reilly at QB, as he is now a free agent.

Winnipeg (10-8) gave several starters the game off or limited their playing time as the game meant nothing in the standings for the Bombers.

The Blue Bombers finished third in the West, but still did not know at the conclusion of their game whether they were headed to Regina or Calgary next week for the Western Division semifinal.