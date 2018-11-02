Winnipeg Blue Bombers sitting starters for season finale

With nothing left to play for, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be resting several starters for their season finale against the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

Receiver Darvin Adams, defensive back Brandon Alexander and offensive lineman Sukh Chungh were all left off their active roster.

Quarterback Matt Nichols is on their 46-man roster but is not expected to play. The Bombers have instead listed Chris Streveler as their starting QB on their depth chart.

Running back Andrew Harris was included on their roster but is listed as a backup. He’s likely to only play sparingly as he sits just seven yards away from a second consecutive rushing title.

Ottawa RedBlacks running back William Powell currently leads the CFL in rushing, but is not expected to play in their final game of the regular season.

The Bombers made five roster changes in all with linebacker Kyrie Wilson and defensive back Abubakarr Conteh also sitting out. Weston Dressler has been listed as a backup to Corey Washington at slotback.

Charles Nelson will start at receiver in place of Adams, while defensive back Chris Humes, receiver Ryan Lankford, and offensive linemen Cody Speller and Geoff Gray have all been moved to their active roster. Humes will start in Alexander’s usual spot at halfback.

Safety Taylor Loffler will miss a second straight game.

Win or lose on Saturday the Bombers will finish in third place in the West Division. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Edmonton.

