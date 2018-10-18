Edmonton Eskimos kicker feeling good after 300th field goal

On July 16, 2009. a 24-year-old kicker for the B.C. Lions named Sean Whyte stepped on the turf at Commonwealth Stadium where he kicked the first successful field goal of his CFL career while playing against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Fast forward nine years later and Whyte, who is now 33, nailed his 300th career field goal in a 34-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks last weekend as member of the Eskimos.

Big shout out to my guy @SeanWhyte6 on his 300th field goal tonight – Proud to be apart of the last 113 = 🎯👇💣 #Esks — Ryan King (@ryanking46) October 14, 2018

“I wasn’t counting so yeah it’s cool to get to that number. That means I’ve been playing for awhile,” Whyte said.

“I’m very lucky that I get to do what I get to do and it was a dream of mine to become a pro athlete and to play as long as I have is a dream come true.”

Whyte’s played for the Lions, the Montreal Alouettes, and has spent the better part of the last four seasons with the Eskimos.

His 300th field goal puts him in 17th place on the all-time list. His next target is J.T. Hay who sits in 16th place with 308 field goals.

Whyte’s career success rate of 86.2 per cent places him in the top five in the CFL all-time in field goal accuracy.

Head coach Jason Maas told reporters it’s comforting to know he has quality kicker in Whyte on his team.

“Whenever he goes out there you expect him to make it,” Maas said. “He’s done that pretty much in his whole career. He’s one of the highest percentage kickers in league history. I’m very excited that he’s been able to be there for us all year. He gives us a chance to win every game when he goes out there which is what you expect.”

Listen below: Kicker Sean Whyte reflects on his career after recording his 300th career field goal last Saturday vs. Redblacks

This season Whyte’s season average sits at 87.9 per cent, which is down from three straight seasons of percentages of over 92 per cent.

Last season he played only six games in the regular season and two playoff games after injuring his quad in a game in late-July. Whyte handled all three kicking duties before the injury, now he only handles field goals while Hugh O’Neill performs the kick-off and punting duties.

Whyte says the formula works and it’s easier on his body.

“I do love doing everything, it keeps me more busy and into the game. This has been a weird year, I don’t get an opportunity and when I do it’s a 52-yard field goal. It’s tough to stand around all game and think about it, but I’m glad it’s happened the way it has, doing one thing helps a lot.

“Hugh is the same way, he’s more of a punter that a field goal kicker and he can excel at what he does best.”

Now in his 10th season, Whyte says he has learned a great deal about the game and the kicking position and knows he owes a lot to what’s the called “the operation” in long-snapper Ryan King and his holder in third-string quarterback Danny O’Brien.

“Time makes you better as kicker and it’s just like anything,” Whyte said. “I came into a great situation with Kinger and I’ve always had a good, consistent holder and those things make a big difference.”

The Eskimos visit the B.C. Lions on Friday night from B.C. Place Stadium in a virtual must-win scenario in keeping their playoff hopes alive. You can catch the game on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m., the opening kick-off is at 8 p.m.