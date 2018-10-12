Sports
October 12, 2018 5:39 pm

Edmonton Eskimos sign Sewell through 2020 season

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray, right, throws the ball under pressure from Edmonton Eskimos' Almondo Sewell during first quarter CFL football action in Edmonton, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Edmonton Eskimos on Friday signed international defensive tackle Almondo Sewell to a two-year contract extension which will take him through to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

Sewell is a five-time Western Division and CFL All-Star. He has recorded 242 career defensive tackles and 51 quarterback sacks.

This season, Sewell has recorded 32 defensive tackles, six quarterback sacks and three tackles for a loss.

The Eskimos host the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday afternoon on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Kickoff following live coverage of the Oilers-Rangers game.

