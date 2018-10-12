Edmonton Eskimos sign Sewell through 2020 season

The Edmonton Eskimos on Friday signed international defensive tackle Almondo Sewell to a two-year contract extension which will take him through to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

Sewell is a five-time Western Division and CFL All-Star. He has recorded 242 career defensive tackles and 51 quarterback sacks.

READ MORE: Almondo Sewell ready for season number 8 with the Edmonton Eskimos

This season, Sewell has recorded 32 defensive tackles, six quarterback sacks and three tackles for a loss.

The Eskimos host the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday afternoon on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Kickoff following live coverage of the Oilers-Rangers game.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos’ offence slumping but not discouraged

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Eskimos in 2018.