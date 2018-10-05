Glenn hits 300 games, Duke returns to Eskimos practice

We all know Kevin Glenn’s story. As the song says: “He’s been everywhere, man.” Literally everywhere.

When Glenn signed with the Eskimos in the off-season, it completed the cycle. He had played for or been property of every organization in the CFL.

He may have the best game-worn jersey collection of any athlete in all of pro sports.

Last Saturday, the 39-year-old Michigan native, in his 18th CFL season, played his 300th CFL game. He’s the eighth player to hit 300 and just the third quarterback.

It was a milestone that caught Glenn by surprise.

“I didn’t even know I was there. One of those things that slips right by you, then when someone tells you, ‘You know, that was your 300th game?’ You go, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of football.'”

Two-hundred and eight of those 300 games have been as a starter with the Riders, Blue Bombers, Tiger Cats, Stampeders, Lions and Alouettes and Glenn says the milestone comes at the right time.

“I have got to give thanks. This is perfect timing of the 300th game coming a week before Thanksgiving.

“To play that many games and be able to be successful doing it, all you can do is give thanks. You give thanks to the man above who put you in those situations, you give thanks to your family members who have supported you, my mom and dad, my wife and coaches.

“When you play 300 games, you haven’t done it all by yourself. It’s a blessing”

Glenn came north in 2001 to sign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders — he has had three go-rounds with the Riders — and since then has been been throwing footballs at a Hall of Fame pace. Glenn is sixth all-time in passing with 52,867 yards, seventh in touchdown passes with 293. In games played, he is third behind only Anthony Calvillo and Damon Allen and Glenn knows that is impressive.

“When you can be mentioned in the same breath as those two guys, you have done something right.”

This season has been different for Glenn. With the Eskimos in 2018 he has not taken a snap, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t enjoying his time here.

“It’s been different, but I’m a firm believer in everything happens for a reason. I can adapted to anything. That’s one of my characteristics,” said the first-year Eskimo who is still contributing on the sidelines and in the meetings rooms.

“I haven’t fallen out of love with the game of football. I’m still around it… just in a different aspect. It’s still football and it’s something I love to do.”

Duke returns

After missing the first two days of the practice week, receiver Duke Williams, injured in the Eskimos’ game last Saturday against Winnipeg, was back on the practice field Friday and has been cleared to play.

“I feel good. Pain is temporary. It lasted a couple of minutes, maybe a day, once the next day hit I was alright,” said the 25-year-old Auburn grad, who says no one is playing at 100 per cent this time of the year.

“I don’t care who it is, he lied to you if he said he was 100 per cent — he is not playing hard enough.”

Williams leads the CFL in receiving yards with 1,337.

The Eskimos will travel to Regina to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday afternoon. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. with coverage on 630 CHED beginning at noon from Masiac Stadium.