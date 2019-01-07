Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 7 2019 8:51pm 02:39 Esks QB Zach Kline hits high notes on field and in studio Edmonton Eskimos practice roster quarterback Zach Kline earned attention in 2017 when he threw a 90-yard touchdown pass. Quinn Phillips tells us he’s got big pipes to match that big arm. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4824930/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4824930/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?