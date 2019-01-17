Salmon Village brand Atlantic salmon nuggets recalled over listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says B.C.-based Delta Pacific Seafoods is recalling certain Salmon Village brand Hot Smoked Salmon Nuggets over possible bacterial contamination.

The agency says the company’s maple variety Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon Nuggets in 150 gram packets labelled “1227.18 F26.18,” and all best-before codes, could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall applies to Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell contaminated, but can still make you sick, said the CFIA.

It can cause symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

Elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women are the most at risk, the agency added. Pregnant women may only feel mild, flu-like symptoms, but an infection could prompt a premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even death, the CFIA said.

The CFIA also said the recall was initiated after results of agency testing.

Anyone who believes they have become sick from eating a recalled product should call their doctor, the agency said, and anyone who has the affected product should throw it out.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.