November 22, 2018 2:09 pm
Updated: November 22, 2018 2:12 pm

Food recall issued for Mission Hill Family Estate product

By Online Journalist  Global News

A food recall involving an Okanagan company was announced this week.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Mission Hill Family Estate of West Kelowna announced that it was recalling its Chukar brand of Amaretto Rainiers Cherries due to undeclared milk. The recall is taking place because the product may contain milk, which was not declared on the label.

The Chukar brand of Amaretto Rainiers cherries.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

READ MORE: ‘There is something broken’: Study finds Canadians don’t know the danger of food recalls

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says people with milk allergies should not consume the product. Commonly called Amaretto Rainiers Cherries, the package size is 7.5 ounces and has a best-by-date of September 2019. The UPC code is 0 11261 22307 7.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased. The CFIA added that the recall was triggered by a recall in another country and that it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA says it will notify the public through food recall warnings. CFIA also said there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

