Canada
October 10, 2018 9:22 am
Updated: October 10, 2018 9:31 am

La Granja Foods recalls Queso ranchero fresco cheese over E. coli contamination

By Online journalist  Global News

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning consumers that this particular brand and type of cheese may be contaminated with E. Coli bacteria.

CFIA Hand-out photo/Global News
A A

La Granja Foods is recalling The Farm La Granja brand Queso ranchero fresco cheese due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Wednesday.

The federal agency said the recall was ordered after a series of test results and that illnesses have been reported.

Story continues below

“Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the agency said on its website Tuesday.

“Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

READ MORE: Goldfish crackers recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The agency said people should throw out the recalled product or return it to the point of sale.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor,” it said.

The investigation is ongoing and more products may be recalled.  The agency added it is checking to make sure the recalled cheese is being taken off store shelves.

The recall involves the one-pound product, with best-before dates up to and including Nov. 15, 2018.  The cheese was distributed throughout Alberta.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
CFIA
cheese
CHEESE RECALL
E. coli contamination
E. coli O157:H7
E.coli
food recalls
La Granja Foods
Queso ranchero fresco
Recall
Recalls
The Farm La Granja

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News