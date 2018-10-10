La Granja Foods recalls Queso ranchero fresco cheese over E. coli contamination

La Granja Foods is recalling The Farm La Granja brand Queso ranchero fresco cheese due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Wednesday.

The federal agency said the recall was ordered after a series of test results and that illnesses have been reported.

“Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the agency said on its website Tuesday.

“Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

The agency said people should throw out the recalled product or return it to the point of sale.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor,” it said.

The investigation is ongoing and more products may be recalled. The agency added it is checking to make sure the recalled cheese is being taken off store shelves.

The recall involves the one-pound product, with best-before dates up to and including Nov. 15, 2018. The cheese was distributed throughout Alberta.