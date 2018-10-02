Loblaw recalls $10 Chicken Fries amid salmonella outbreak

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling certain unbranded $10 Chicken Fries products over concerns that they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should not consume the $10 Chicken Fries, which come in a 1.81 kg package bearing product code 2019 JN 22 and universal product code 0 60249 01411 4.

People who have already purchased the recalled product are advised to return it in-store or throw it out.

The recall was issued amid a nation-wide investigation into salmonella outbreaks, with the CFIA, Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada all involved.

It comes on the heels of Loblaw’s recall of No Name brand chicken burgers in June and No Name brand chicken nuggets in July, both over salmonella concerns.

The salmonella outbreak has been blamed for some 47 cases of illness across eight provinces, with eleven people hospitalized.

“Frozen raw breaded chicken products have been identified as the source of this outbreak,” the Public Health Agency said, with the CFIA adding that further food product recalls may be issued.

The CFIA warns that salmonella-contaminated food doesn’t necessarily look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, with young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems especially susceptible to serious infections.

Typical symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

